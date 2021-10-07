Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
UK to recognise Nigeria’s Covid-19 vaccine certificate from October 11
The Street Journal
- The United Kingdom has relaxed its Covid-19 vaccine policy for Nigeria, stating that vaccine certificates from fully vaccinated travelers will be accepted.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
UK to recognise Nigeria's COVID vaccine certificate from Oct 11
Linda Ikeji Blog:
UK to recognise Nigeria?s COVID-19 vaccine certificate from October 11
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate will be recognised in UK from October 11
The Nigeria Lawyer:
UK To Recognise Nigeria’s COVID Vaccine Certificate From Oct 11
Oyo Gist:
UK to recognise Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate from Oct 11
My Celebrity & I:
UK to recognise Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate from October 11
Nigerian Eye:
UK to recognise Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate from Oct 11
Tunde Ednut:
UK to recognise Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate from Oct 11
Within Nigeria:
UK to recognise Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate from Oct 11
Gist Punch:
UK to recognise Nigeria’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate from October 11
Mojidelano:
UK To Recognise Nigeria’s COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate From Oct 11
More Picks
1
AGN reacts to arrest of actor, Chiwetalu Agu by Nigerian Army -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
2
UK to recognise Nigeria’s Covid-19 vaccine certificate from October 11 -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
3
Nigerians don't deserve help, says actress Ruth Kadiri -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
"Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
W'Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles fans call for Rohr's sack after loss to CAR -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
7
UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
8
What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault case recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...