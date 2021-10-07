Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

''Can this be done to a Northerner?- actor Walter Anga reacts to arrest of veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Walter Anga has reacted to the decision of the Nigerian Army to arrest veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, for spotting an outfit that had the Biafran flag on it. Agu was accosted by soldiers on Anambra state earlier today and picked up.

7 hours ago
