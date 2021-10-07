Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria
Channels Television
- The United Kingdom has reviewed its travel protocols for travellers from Nigeria who have taken their complete jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by authorities in the country.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
UK changes travel rules for travellers from Nigeria
This Day:
PDP’s NEC Backs Governors, Zones Chairmanship to North UK Rules Out Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travellers from Nigeria FG Not Contemplating Emergency Rule in Anambra, Says Obiano After Meeting President
The Sun:
UK changes travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria – The Sun Nigeria
Business Day:
UK changes travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria
Biz Watch Nigeria:
COVID-19: UK Revises Vaccination Policy For Nigerian Travellers
TVC News:
UK Government changes vaccination policy for Nigerian travellers
The Street Journal:
UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria
National Accord:
UK relaxes rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria
The Will:
UK Changes Travel Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria
Gist Reel:
UK changes rules for fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria.
More Picks
1
AGN reacts to arrest of actor, Chiwetalu Agu by Nigerian Army -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
2
UK to recognise Nigeria’s Covid-19 vaccine certificate from October 11 -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
3
Nigerians don't deserve help, says actress Ruth Kadiri -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
"Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
W'Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles fans call for Rohr's sack after loss to CAR -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
7
UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
8
What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault case recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...