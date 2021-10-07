Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria
News photo Channels Television  - The United Kingdom has reviewed its travel protocols for travellers from Nigeria who have taken their complete jabs of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by authorities in the country.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK changes travel rules for travellers from Nigeria Vanguard News:
UK changes travel rules for travellers from Nigeria
PDP’s NEC Backs Governors, Zones Chairmanship to North UK Rules Out Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travellers from Nigeria FG Not Contemplating Emergency Rule in Anambra, Says Obiano After Meeting President This Day:
PDP’s NEC Backs Governors, Zones Chairmanship to North UK Rules Out Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travellers from Nigeria FG Not Contemplating Emergency Rule in Anambra, Says Obiano After Meeting President
UK changes travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
UK changes travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria – The Sun Nigeria
UK changes travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria Business Day:
UK changes travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria
COVID-19: UK Revises Vaccination Policy For Nigerian Travellers Biz Watch Nigeria:
COVID-19: UK Revises Vaccination Policy For Nigerian Travellers
UK Government changes vaccination policy for Nigerian travellers TVC News:
UK Government changes vaccination policy for Nigerian travellers
UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria The Street Journal:
UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria
UK relaxes rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria National Accord:
UK relaxes rules for fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria
UK Changes Travel Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria The Will:
UK Changes Travel Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria
UK changes rules for fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria. Gist Reel:
UK changes rules for fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria.


   More Picks
1 AGN reacts to arrest of actor, Chiwetalu Agu by Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 UK to recognise Nigeria’s Covid-19 vaccine certificate from October 11 - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
3 Nigerians don't deserve help, says actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 W'Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles fans call for Rohr's sack after loss to CAR - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
8 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault case recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info