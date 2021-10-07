Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MultiChoice CEO Ugbe emerges BON Chairman
News photo PM News  - Chief Executive Officer, Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, has been elected the Chairman of the Broacasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON).

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MultiChoice CEO elected BON chairman The Nation:
MultiChoice CEO elected BON chairman
MultiChoice CEO Emerges BON Chairman News Break:
MultiChoice CEO Emerges BON Chairman
MultiChoice CEO Ugbe emerges BON Chairman Edujandon:
MultiChoice CEO Ugbe emerges BON Chairman
MultiChoice CEO Emerges BON Chairman Mega News:
MultiChoice CEO Emerges BON Chairman


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers: I broke no laws – Peter Obi refutes allegations - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 See Brymo's Reaction As 2Face Threatens ₦1Billion Defamation Suit Against Him. - Legit 9ja, 16 hours ago
5 12 suspected illegal oil dealers, five oil tankers intercepted in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
6 500 Nigerians lose jobs as UAE declines renewal of work visas - The Punch, 24 hours ago
7 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
8 Police rescue six kidnap victims in Kaduna - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 “Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army - The Info Stride, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info