Malaria Vaccine: Health experts commend WHO’s recommendation
The Guardian  - Some health experts have commended the World Health Organisation (WHO) for recommending the widespread use of a new malaria vaccine among children.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Four doses per child, highly cost-effective...
Enugu govt. News Diary Online:
Enugu govt.
WHO recommends first Malaria Vaccine in history TV360 Nigeria:
WHO recommends first Malaria Vaccine in history
WHO approves first-ever Malaria vaccine Are you looking forward to taking this vaccine? . Pulse Nigeria:
WHO approves first-ever Malaria vaccine Are you looking forward to taking this vaccine? .


   More Picks
1 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him - Kanyi Daily, 5 hours ago
3 NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
5 How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 12 suspected illegal oil dealers, five oil tankers intercepted in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 “They wanted to promote my body instead of my craft” – Singer, Niyola opens up on why she left EME - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
8 National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 “Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army - The Info Stride, 19 hours ago
10 Ekweremadu denies EFCC's arrest - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
