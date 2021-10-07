Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
France beat Belgium in five-goal thriller to set up Nations League final vs Spain
Ripples Nigeria
- France pulled off an incredible comeback victory over Belgium in the semifinal of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday night to zoom into the final.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
France Complete Incredible Comeback To Defeat Belgium In UEFA Nations League Semis
The Punch:
Nations League: Benzema inspires comeback as France defeat Belgium for final spot
PM News:
France edge Belgium in thriller for UEFA Nations League final - P.M. News
Edujandon:
Nations League: France stage epic comeback to beat Belgium
More Picks
1
Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him -
Kanyi Daily,
6 hours ago
2
NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction -
Independent,
20 hours ago
3
DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members -
Daily Trust,
24 hours ago
4
Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
19 hours ago
5
How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
7
Senate confirms 4 nominees for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority -
National Accord,
18 hours ago
8
“Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army -
The Info Stride,
21 hours ago
9
Ekweremadu denies EFCC's arrest -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
10
At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...