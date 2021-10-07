Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘It’s To Avert Crisis’ - Lai Mohammed Backs Malami On Emergency Rule In Anambra
News photo The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Federal Government has expressed support for the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the possibility of declaring state of emergency in Anambra if the incessant killings and other criminal acts in the state persist.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

