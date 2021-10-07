Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

He was soliciting support for proscribed IPOB - Nigerian Army speaks on arrest of veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Nigerian Army has released an official statement on the arrest of veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu. According to the statement released by Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, Agu was picked up in Anambra state for allegedly soliciting ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

