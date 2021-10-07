Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abia State Yet To Assign Nnamdi Kanu's N5billion Suit Against Nigerian Government To Court – Lawyer Laments
Sahara Reporters  - Nnamdi Kanu




Aloy Ejimakor, one of the counsels to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said he is disappointed that the case asking freedom for his client on health grounds in Abia State ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

