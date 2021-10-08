Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, Isiguzo emerges NUJ president as veterans task journalists on better Nigeria
News photo The Guardian  - The National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, has been elected unopposed to lead the union for the second time.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NUJ delegates’ conference elects Isiguzo for second term Vanguard News:
NUJ delegates’ conference elects Isiguzo for second term
Journalists elect NUJ new national officers Daily Post:
Journalists elect NUJ new national officers
NUJ re-elects Isiguzo as president The Nation:
NUJ re-elects Isiguzo as president
NUJ delegates’ conference elects Isiguzo for second term News Diary Online:
NUJ delegates’ conference elects Isiguzo for second term
Journalists elect NUJ new national officers Nigerian Eye:
Journalists elect NUJ new national officers
NUJ Delegates’ Conference Elects Isiguzo For Second Term The Street Journal:
NUJ Delegates’ Conference Elects Isiguzo For Second Term


   More Picks
1 EFCC didn't arrest me, Ekweremadu says in Facebook post - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 AGN reacts to arrest of actor, Chiwetalu Agu by Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 2022 World Cup: Central African Republic beat Nigeria as Benin boost play-off hopes - BBC Africa, 21 hours ago
4 At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
5 UK to recognise Nigeria’s Covid-19 vaccine certificate from October 11 - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
6 Nigerians don't deserve help, says actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 W'Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles fans call for Rohr's sack after loss to CAR - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC - Prompt News, 23 hours ago
10 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info