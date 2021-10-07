Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman
The Eagle Online  - He defeated Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa of Multimesh Limited by 63 votes to 35 votes in a keenly contested election.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MultiChoice CEO elected BON chairman The Nation:
MultiChoice CEO elected BON chairman
John Ugbe Of MultiChoice Emerges BON Chairman Independent:
John Ugbe Of MultiChoice Emerges BON Chairman
MultiChoice CEO Ugbe emerges BON Chairman PM News:
MultiChoice CEO Ugbe emerges BON Chairman
MultiChoice CEO Emerges BON Chairman News Break:
MultiChoice CEO Emerges BON Chairman
MultiChoice CEO Ugbe emerges BON Chairman Edujandon:
MultiChoice CEO Ugbe emerges BON Chairman
MultiChoice CEO Emerges BON Chairman Mega News:
MultiChoice CEO Emerges BON Chairman


   More Picks
1 Nigeria's Police Inspector-General Brings Back Notorious Police Unit, SARS - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him - Kanyi Daily, 5 hours ago
3 NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction - Independent, 18 hours ago
4 DPR scrapped as Senate confirms Upstream Regulatory Commission’s board members - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
5 How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 12 suspected illegal oil dealers, five oil tankers intercepted in Port Harcourt - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 “They wanted to promote my body instead of my craft” – Singer, Niyola opens up on why she left EME - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
8 National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 “Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army - The Info Stride, 19 hours ago
10 Ekweremadu denies EFCC's arrest - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info