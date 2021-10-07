Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK removes 47 countries, leaves seven on COVID-19 Travel 'Red List'
The News Guru  - The UK government on Thursday announced a dramatic reduction to its coronavirus travel “red list”, scrapping bans on

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBC Africa:
New travel rules: What are the red list countries and do I need a test?
UK Removes 47 Countries from COVID-19 Travel ‘Red List’ Signal:
UK Removes 47 Countries from COVID-19 Travel ‘Red List’
UK Removes 47 Countries From COVID-19 Travel ‘Red List’ Information Nigeria:
UK Removes 47 Countries From COVID-19 Travel ‘Red List’
Africa News:
South Africa and Kenya taken off UK's red list
Nigerian Govt Says Nigeria Is Not On UK Govt’s COVID-19 Red List Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigerian Govt Says Nigeria Is Not On UK Govt’s COVID-19 Red List


   More Picks
1 Police kill bandit during gun duel, rescue six kidnap victims in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 EFCC didn't arrest me, Ekweremadu says in Facebook post - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him - Kanyi Daily, 11 hours ago
4 NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction - Independent, 1 day ago
5 N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
6 Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
7 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault case recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info