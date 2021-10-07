Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Authorities in Nigeria are so senselessly pushing people to the wall with their so glaring double standard - Actor Ugezu Ugezu condemns arrest of Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Ugezu Ugezu has condemned the arrest of veteran actor Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra state.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
My Celebrity & I:
Authorities in Nigeria are so senselessly pushing people to the wall with their so glaring double standard – Actor Ugezu Ugezu condemns arrest of Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers
Republican Nigeria:
Authorities In Nigeria Are So Senselessly Pushing People to the Wall
Studio CB55:
Authorities in Nigeria are so senselessly pushing people to the wall with their so glaring double standard – Actor Ugezu Ugezu condemns arrest of Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers
Tori News:
Actor Ugezu Ugezu Condemns Arrest Of Chinwetalu Agu By Soldiers
1
Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him -
Kanyi Daily,
8 hours ago
2
NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction -
Independent,
21 hours ago
3
N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
4
Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
20 hours ago
5
How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman -
The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
7
National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
Senate confirms 4 nominees for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority -
National Accord,
19 hours ago
9
“Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army -
The Info Stride,
22 hours ago
10
Sanwo-Olu flags off SWAGA’23 in Lagos, drums support for pro-Tinubu movement -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
