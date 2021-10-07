Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Authorities in Nigeria are so senselessly pushing people to the wall with their so glaring double standard - Actor Ugezu Ugezu condemns arrest of Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Ugezu Ugezu has condemned the arrest of veteran actor Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers at Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra state.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Authorities in Nigeria are so senselessly pushing people to the wall with their so glaring double standard – Actor Ugezu Ugezu condemns arrest of Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers My Celebrity & I:
Authorities in Nigeria are so senselessly pushing people to the wall with their so glaring double standard – Actor Ugezu Ugezu condemns arrest of Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers
Authorities In Nigeria Are So Senselessly Pushing People to the Wall Republican Nigeria:
Authorities In Nigeria Are So Senselessly Pushing People to the Wall
Authorities in Nigeria are so senselessly pushing people to the wall with their so glaring double standard – Actor Ugezu Ugezu condemns arrest of Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers Studio CB55:
Authorities in Nigeria are so senselessly pushing people to the wall with their so glaring double standard – Actor Ugezu Ugezu condemns arrest of Chinwetalu Agu by soldiers
Actor Ugezu Ugezu Condemns Arrest Of Chinwetalu Agu By Soldiers Tori News:
Actor Ugezu Ugezu Condemns Arrest Of Chinwetalu Agu By Soldiers


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him - Kanyi Daily, 8 hours ago
2 NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction - Independent, 21 hours ago
3 N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
4 Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
5 How I was saved from kidnappers at gunpoint - Comedian, Mr Jollof - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
7 National Assembly'll pass 2022 budget before end of 2021 —Lawan - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Senate confirms 4 nominees for Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority - National Accord, 19 hours ago
9 “Exercise Golden Dawn” launched in imo state in collaboration with the Nigerian Army - The Info Stride, 22 hours ago
10 Sanwo-Olu flags off SWAGA’23 in Lagos, drums support for pro-Tinubu movement - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info