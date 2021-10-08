At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing

At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing



PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday disclosed that the government used borrowing to stimulate the economy as ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAt N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowingPRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday disclosed that the government used borrowing to stimulate the economy as ...



News Credibility Score: 99%