Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized Naija Loaded - Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized As Against Viral Videos, Arrested For Inciting Public Support For Proscribed IPOB, Dressed In Proscribed IPOB Attire “Troops of Nigerian Army(NA) have arrested one Chiwetalu ...



News Credibility Score: 90%