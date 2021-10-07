Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized
Naija Loaded  - Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized As Against Viral Videos, Arrested For Inciting Public Support For Proscribed IPOB, Dressed In Proscribed IPOB Attire “Troops of Nigerian Army(NA) have arrested one Chiwetalu ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Update: Chiwetalu Agu Has Been Released By Nigerian Army Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Update: Chiwetalu Agu Has Been Released By Nigerian Army
He was soliciting support for proscribed IPOB – Nigerian Army speaks on arrest of veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu My Celebrity & I:
He was soliciting support for proscribed IPOB – Nigerian Army speaks on arrest of veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu
Salone:
UPDATE – We Arrested Actor Chinwetalu Agu For Supporting IPOB – Nigeria Army
Nigerian Army Reveals Why They Arrested Chinwetalu Agu Anaedo Online:
Nigerian Army Reveals Why They Arrested Chinwetalu Agu
Chiwetalu Agu Has Been Released By Nigerian Army GL Trends:
Chiwetalu Agu Has Been Released By Nigerian Army


   More Picks
1 Police kill bandit during gun duel, rescue six kidnap victims in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 EFCC didn't arrest me, Ekweremadu says in Facebook post - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian Army Reveals Why It Arrested Chiwetalu Agu, Denies Assaulting Him - Kanyi Daily, 11 hours ago
4 NGX Group Confirms Bid to List 1.964bn Shares By Introduction - Independent, 1 day ago
5 N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
6 Blessing Okagbare faces three more doping charges | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
7 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault case recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info