VIDEO: Mayorkun Unveils The Visuals For 'Back In Office'
Not Just OK  - Nigerian hit-maker Mayorkun aka the mayor of Lagos, has released the official music video for his latest record 'Back In Office.' The video was directed by the highly creative TG Omori. Artist Name: Mayorkun Song Title: Back In Office Producer: ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 AGN reacts to arrest of actor, Chiwetalu Agu by Nigerian Army - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 UK to recognise Nigeria’s Covid-19 vaccine certificate from October 11 - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
3 Nigerians don't deserve help, says actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 W'Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles fans call for Rohr's sack after loss to CAR - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
8 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault case recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
