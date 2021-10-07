You have a right to stand for what you believe in – Filmmaker, Ernest Obi reacts to Chiwetalu Agu’s arrest by soldiers for wearing an outfit made with the Biafran flag

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
EFCC didn't arrest me, Ekweremadu says in Facebook post - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
AGN reacts to arrest of actor, Chiwetalu Agu by Nigerian Army - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
|
3
|
2022 World Cup: Central African Republic beat Nigeria as Benin boost play-off hopes - BBC Africa,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
At N16.39trn Appropriation Bill Presentation: Buhari says Nigeria exited recessions through borrowing - Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
UK to recognise Nigeria’s Covid-19 vaccine certificate from October 11 - The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigerians don't deserve help, says actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
"Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
W'Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles fans call for Rohr's sack after loss to CAR - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
N30,000 minimum wage no longer takes Nigerian workers home – NLC - Prompt News,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago