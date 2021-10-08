Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Passport seizure: Odili to know fate Oct. 18
News photo Prompt News  - The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Oct. 18 to deliver judgment in the fundamental rights suit filed by former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili against the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) challenging the seizure of his international passport.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Passport seizure: Odili to know fate Oct. 18 The Guardian:
Passport seizure: Odili to know fate Oct. 18
Passport Seizure: Odili, Knows Fate October 18 Independent:
Passport Seizure: Odili, Knows Fate October 18
Passport seizure: Odili gets date to know fate The Eagle Online:
Passport seizure: Odili gets date to know fate
Peter Odili vs NIS: Court fixes judgement day PM News:
Peter Odili vs NIS: Court fixes judgement day


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Army Reacts To Arrest Of Veteran Actor Chinwetalu Agu ( See Him In Custody) - CKN Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 UK to recognise Nigeria’s Covid-19 vaccine certificate from October 11 - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
3 Nigerians don't deserve help, says actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 W'Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles fans call for Rohr's sack after loss to CAR - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 UK Relaxes Rules For Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nigeria - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
8 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault case recommended for dismissal by a Las Vegas court - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info