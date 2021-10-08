Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MTN Nigeria Offers N90bn Series II Bond for Sale After Approval
Business Post Nigeria  - By Aduragbemi Omiyale MTN Nigeria is offering N90 billion worth of bonds with 10 years maturity for sale to investors after obtaining regulatory approval for the exercise.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99bn series II bond Vanguard News:
SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99bn series II bond
MTN Nigeria plans to issue up to N89.99bn Series II bond Business Day:
MTN Nigeria plans to issue up to N89.99bn Series II bond
SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99bn series II bond News Diary Online:
SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99bn series II bond
SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99bn series II bond National Accord:
SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99bn series II bond
SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99b series II bond The Eagle Online:
SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99b series II bond


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian Army Reveals why soilders arrested Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu - Oyo Gist, 1 day ago
5 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Several bandits killed as military jets pound Katsina, Sokoto forests - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Burba Marwa: We won’t allow ‘narcotic economy’ take root in Nigeria, NDLEA boss rejects legalisation of cannabis - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info