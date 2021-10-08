Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

24 year old Nigerian secures $1m to build the PayPal for Africa
News photo Abuja Press  - With a strong and diverse team at the helm, the fintech firm is poised to build a successful platform for Africans to send and receive money around the world.Payday, a Pan-African financial technology company raised one million dollars to build out ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

   More Picks
1 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage Explains How She Got Extorted For Her Leaked S3x Tape & Her Relationship With Tee Billz (See Video) - Legit 9ja, 21 hours ago
3 NNPC Limited has capitalisation of N200 billion, says CAC registrar - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 We Will Assist NDLEA Tackle Drug Abuse In Lagos State, Obasa Promises - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
5 Presidency to Air Documentary on Buhari Administration’s Achievements Saturday - This Day, 14 hours ago
6 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Federal Gov’t Generates 73% Of Its Targeted Revenue For 2021 - The Trent, 17 hours ago
8 How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 NIPOST increases domestic postage rate by 400% - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 NPA appoints port managers for ​Calabar, Onne, ​Tin Can, redeploys officials - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
