News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lagos University Student Commits Suicide Over Inability To Pay School Fees
Sahara Reporters
- Lagos University Student Commits Suicide Over Inability To Pay School Fees
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
TRAGIC: LASU Student Commits Suicide Over Inability To Pay School Fees (PICTURED)
Instablog 9ja:
A final-year student of the Lagos State University simply identified as Adeola has reportedly committed suicide over inability to pay school fees.
Kanyi Daily:
LASU Final Year Student Commits Suicide Over Her Inability To Pay School Fees
Edujandon:
Lagos University Student Commits Suicide Over Inability To Pay School Fees
More Picks
1
Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed -
Online Nigeria,
19 hours ago
2
Tiwa Savage Explains How She Got Extorted For Her Leaked S3x Tape & Her Relationship With Tee Billz (See Video) -
Legit 9ja,
19 hours ago
3
NNPC Limited has capitalisation of N200 billion, says CAC registrar -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
4
No Nigerian leader as patient, tolerant as Buhari, says Lai Mohammed -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
5
We Will Assist NDLEA Tackle Drug Abuse In Lagos State, Obasa Promises -
The Genius Media,
22 hours ago
6
Presidency to Air Documentary on Buhari Administration’s Achievements Saturday -
This Day,
13 hours ago
7
2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
8
Federal Gov’t Generates 73% Of Its Targeted Revenue For 2021 -
The Trent,
15 hours ago
9
How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
10
NIPOST increases domestic postage rate by 400% -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
