Zamfara High Court dismisses former Emir’s case against IGP, 5 others News Wire NGR - The Zamfara State High Court 2, sitting in Gusau, on Friday dismissed the case filed by the former Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, and five others.



