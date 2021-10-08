Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No fewer Than 20 Killed, 90 Wounded As Bomb Rocks Shiite Mosque In Afghanistan During Prayers
News photo Sahara Reporters  - No fewer Than 20 Killed, 90 Wounded As Bomb Rocks Shiite Mosque In Afghanistan During Prayers

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bomb kills at least 50 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan The Punch:
Bomb kills at least 50 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Bomb kills at least 50 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz The Guardian:
Bomb kills at least 50 at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
Bomb Kills at Least 50 at Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz Signal:
Bomb Kills at Least 50 at Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz
Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan damaged in deadly explosion, over 100 worshippers feared dead Ripples Nigeria:
Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan damaged in deadly explosion, over 100 worshippers feared dead
15 Dead, Over 90 Wounded In Afghanistan’s Kunduz Mosque Blast Independent:
15 Dead, Over 90 Wounded In Afghanistan’s Kunduz Mosque Blast
Bomb Kills At Least 50 At Shiite Mosque In Afghanistan’s Kunduz Global Village Extra:
Bomb Kills At Least 50 At Shiite Mosque In Afghanistan’s Kunduz
Powerful Bomb Hits Afghan Shiite Muslim Mosque Republican Nigeria:
Powerful Bomb Hits Afghan Shiite Muslim Mosque
Taliban Official: At Least 100 Dead, Wounded in Afghan Mosque Blast Newsmakers:
Taliban Official: At Least 100 Dead, Wounded in Afghan Mosque Blast


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 23 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage Explains How She Got Extorted For Her Leaked S3x Tape & Her Relationship With Tee Billz (See Video) - Legit 9ja, 1 day ago
3 No Nigerian leader as patient, tolerant as Buhari, says Lai Mohammed - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Presidency to Air Documentary on Buhari Administration’s Achievements Saturday - This Day, 17 hours ago
6 Federal Gov’t Generates 73% Of Its Targeted Revenue For 2021 - The Trent, 20 hours ago
7 NIPOST increases domestic postage rate by 400% - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
8 Nigeria Missing As Over 130 Nations Agree On Global Tax Reform - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 NPA appoints port managers for ​Calabar, Onne, ​Tin Can, redeploys officials - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Over 2.5m Voters To Elect Next Anambra Governor As INEC Uncovers 62,698 Double Registration - The Will, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info