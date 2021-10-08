Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

No need to ask for police report, fees before treating patients in emergency, says NMA President
The Punch  - President of the Nigeria Medical Association, Professor Innocent Ujah has reiterated that doctors do not need to see a police report or even think about fees before treating a patient during an emergency.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

