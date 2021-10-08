Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Giving is not by who worth pass" Don Jazzy says as he recalls how his mother gave even when selling akara
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Don Jazzy has said that giving to others isn't a sign that one has so much.

 

He made this known after a Twitter user asked how much he's worth because of the money he's bee

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Giving is not by who worth pass" Don Jazzy says as he recalls how his mother gave even when selling akara Oyo Gist:
"Giving is not by who worth pass" Don Jazzy says as he recalls how his mother gave even when selling akara
Don Jazzy recounts how generous his mother was while selling akara years ago Correct NG:
Don Jazzy recounts how generous his mother was while selling akara years ago
Don Jazzy Recalls How His Mother Gave Out ‘All Her Profit’ When She Was Selling Akara Republican Nigeria:
Don Jazzy Recalls How His Mother Gave Out ‘All Her Profit’ When She Was Selling Akara
"Giving Is Not By Who Worth Pass" Don Jazzy Says As He Recalls How His Mother Gave Even When Selling Akara Infotrust News:
"Giving Is Not By Who Worth Pass" Don Jazzy Says As He Recalls How His Mother Gave Even When Selling Akara
Don Jazzy Recalls How His Mother Gave Out Tori News:
Don Jazzy Recalls How His Mother Gave Out 'All Her Profit' When She Was Selling Akara


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
2 Tiwa Savage Explains How She Got Extorted For Her Leaked S3x Tape & Her Relationship With Tee Billz (See Video) - Legit 9ja, 21 hours ago
3 NNPC Limited has capitalisation of N200 billion, says CAC registrar - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 We Will Assist NDLEA Tackle Drug Abuse In Lagos State, Obasa Promises - The Genius Media, 24 hours ago
5 Presidency to Air Documentary on Buhari Administration’s Achievements Saturday - This Day, 14 hours ago
6 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Federal Gov’t Generates 73% Of Its Targeted Revenue For 2021 - The Trent, 17 hours ago
8 How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 NIPOST increases domestic postage rate by 400% - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 NPA appoints port managers for ​Calabar, Onne, ​Tin Can, redeploys officials - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info