Over 2.5m Voters To Elect Next Anambra Governor As INEC Uncovers 62,698 Double Registration The Will - October 08, (THEWILL) - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said a total of 2,525,471 voters will elect the next Anambra governor in the November 6 governorship election in the State. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who ...



News Credibility Score: 99%