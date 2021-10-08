Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ikeja Electric introduces SingleView platform for prepaid meter customers - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has announced the introduction of Singleview, an interactive platform for prepaid meter customers.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ikeja Electric introduces SingleView for prepaid meter management Vanguard News:
Ikeja Electric introduces SingleView for prepaid meter management
Ikeja Electric introduces SingleView for prepaid meter management The Nation:
Ikeja Electric introduces SingleView for prepaid meter management
Ikeja Electric introduces SingleView for prepaid meter management The Eagle Online:
Ikeja Electric introduces SingleView for prepaid meter management
Ikeja Electric introduces SingleView for prepaid meter management Prompt News:
Ikeja Electric introduces SingleView for prepaid meter management
Ikeja Electric Introduces SingleView For Prepaid Meter Management | Investors King Investor King:
Ikeja Electric Introduces SingleView For Prepaid Meter Management | Investors King


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian Army Reveals why soilders arrested Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu - Oyo Gist, 1 day ago
5 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Several bandits killed as military jets pound Katsina, Sokoto forests - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Burba Marwa: We won’t allow ‘narcotic economy’ take root in Nigeria, NDLEA boss rejects legalisation of cannabis - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info