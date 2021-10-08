Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

11 killed as vigilante group allegedly attacks traders in Sokoto market
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - At least eleven persons have been reportedly killed by local vigilante group popularly called 'Yan Sakai' who allegedly raided Mammande village weekly

 Additional Sources

Vigilante group kills Imam, 10 others in Sokoto Daily Trust:
Vigilante group kills Imam, 10 others in Sokoto
Horror! Outlawed Vigilante Group ‘Yan Sakai’ Allegedly Kills Imam, 10 Others In Sokoto Republican Nigeria:
Horror! Outlawed Vigilante Group ‘Yan Sakai’ Allegedly Kills Imam, 10 Others In Sokoto
Yan Sakai Vigilante group kills Imam, 10 others in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria Global Upfront:
Yan Sakai Vigilante group kills Imam, 10 others in Sokoto State, Northwest Nigeria
Horror! Outlawed Vigilante Group ‘Yan Sakai’ Allegedly Kills Imam, 10 Others In Sokoto Tori News:
Horror! Outlawed Vigilante Group ‘Yan Sakai’ Allegedly Kills Imam, 10 Others In Sokoto


