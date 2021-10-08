Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Stop Toying With Nigerians’ Emotions’ –Sports Editors Tell Super Eagles
Complete Sports  - The Guild of Sports Editors of Nigeria, the umbrella body of all managers of sports sections of major Nigerian newspapers and broadcast houses, has expressed shock over Super Eagles’ poor outing in a Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Central ...

1 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian Army Reveals why soilders arrested Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu - Oyo Gist, 1 day ago
5 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Several bandits killed as military jets pound Katsina, Sokoto forests - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Burba Marwa: We won’t allow ‘narcotic economy’ take root in Nigeria, NDLEA boss rejects legalisation of cannabis - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
