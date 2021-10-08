Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen attack Enugu police station, 1 hospitalized
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Operatives of the Enugu Police Command on Friday repelled what could have been a bloody attack on Aguobu Owa police station in Ezeagu Local Government Area. According to village sources, the attack was repelled by officers on duty who put up ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police repel attack on Divisional Police HQ in Enugu Daily Post:
Police repel attack on Divisional Police HQ in Enugu
Police repels attack on Enugu divisional headquarters Ripples Nigeria:
Police repels attack on Enugu divisional headquarters
Police repel attack on Divisional Police HQ Prompt News:
Police repel attack on Divisional Police HQ
Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station In Enugu, Shoot Policeman Global Village Extra:
Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station In Enugu, Shoot Policeman


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 14 hours ago
2 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Nigerian Army Reveals why soilders arrested Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu - Oyo Gist, 1 day ago
5 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
7 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Several bandits killed as military jets pound Katsina, Sokoto forests - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 Burba Marwa: We won’t allow ‘narcotic economy’ take root in Nigeria, NDLEA boss rejects legalisation of cannabis - The News Guru, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info