Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ballon d'Or: Ronaldo looks to equal Messi's record as France Football release list of 30 nominees
News photo The Punch  - Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will look to equal Messi's record of six awards in this year's ceremony after the organisers released a list of 30 nominees.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

OFFICIAL: 2021 Ballon d Complete Sports:
OFFICIAL: 2021 Ballon d'Or Nominees Unveiled
2021 Women Daily Post:
2021 Women's Ballon D'Or: 30 nominees unveiled [Full list]
Ballon d The News Guru:
Ballon d'Or 2021 list of nominees released [FULL LIST ATTACHED]
Ballon D’or: Ronaldo Looks To Equal Messi’s Record As France Football Release List Of 30 Nominees Infotrust News:
Ballon D’or: Ronaldo Looks To Equal Messi’s Record As France Football Release List Of 30 Nominees
List Of All 2021 Ballon D’Or Nominees Revealed In Full Republican Nigeria:
List Of All 2021 Ballon D’Or Nominees Revealed In Full
Ballon D Kemi Filani Blog:
Ballon D'Or 2021: Full list of 30 nominees released by France Football


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 15 hours ago
2 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 NNPC Limited has capitalisation of N200 billion, says CAC registrar - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 We Will Assist NDLEA Tackle Drug Abuse In Lagos State, Obasa Promises - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
8 No Nigerian leader as patient, tolerant as Buhari, says Lai Mohammed - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
9 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info