Burba Marwa: We won’t allow ‘narcotic economy’ take root in Nigeria, NDLEA boss rejects legalisation of cannabis
The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) on Friday said cannabis cannot be legalised in the country considering the current security challenges.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

