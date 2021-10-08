Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Federal Gov’t Generates 73% Of Its Targeted Revenue For 2021
The Trent
- Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria’s minister of finance, Budget, and National Planning, says the Federal Government has generated N3.93 trillion, being 73 percent of its targeted N7.9 trillion revenue for 2021.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
FG generates 73% of its targeted revenue for 2021
News Diary Online:
FG generates 73% of its targeted revenue for 2021
National Accord:
FG generates 73% of its targeted revenue for 2021
Prompt News:
FG generates 73% of its targeted revenue for 2021
The Eagle Online:
FG generates 73% of its targeted revenue for 2021
News Verge:
FG generates 73% of its targeted revenue for 2021
Global Village Extra:
FG Generated 73% Of 2021 Targeted Revenue
More Picks
1
Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed -
Online Nigeria,
14 hours ago
2
"Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Nigerian Army Reveals why soilders arrested Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu -
Oyo Gist,
1 day ago
5
What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized -
Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
7
2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
Several bandits killed as military jets pound Katsina, Sokoto forests -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
10
Burba Marwa: We won’t allow ‘narcotic economy’ take root in Nigeria, NDLEA boss rejects legalisation of cannabis -
The News Guru,
12 hours ago
