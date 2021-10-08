Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army hands over Chinwetalu Agu to DSS
News photo Politics Nigeria  - The Nigerian Army has handed over Nollywood Veteran actor, Chinwetalu Agu to the Department of State Security Services, DSS for further investigation.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

How Nigerian Army Handed Chinwetalu Agu Over To DSS Naija Loaded:
How Nigerian Army Handed Chinwetalu Agu Over To DSS
EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army hands over Chinwetalu Agu to DSS Observers Times:
EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army hands over Chinwetalu Agu to DSS
How Nigerian Army Handed Chinwetalu Agu Over To DSS Anaedo Online:
How Nigerian Army Handed Chinwetalu Agu Over To DSS
Biafra: Nigerian Army Handed Chiwetalu Agu Over To Us — DSS Naija News:
Biafra: Nigerian Army Handed Chiwetalu Agu Over To Us — DSS


   More Picks
1 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 MultiChoice CEO floors Ohuabunwa, emerges BON Chairman - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
5 Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
6 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Several bandits killed as military jets pound Katsina, Sokoto forests - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Again, Isiguzo emerges NUJ president as veterans task journalists on better Nigeria - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 APC Has Declared Bola Tinubu 2023 President Of Nigeria - Reporters Wall, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info