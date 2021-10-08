Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP fails to stop Saturday’s LG elections in Plateau State
AIT  - The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos has dismissed the application filed by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to stop Saturday’s Local Government elections in Plateau State, North-Central Nigeria over its exclusion from the polls.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

