Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: Tinubu already has 12 to 13 million votes, will succeed Buhari - SWAGA
Daily Post  - The South West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA, has assured the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Bola Tinubu of 12 to 13 million votes, ahead of

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: Tinubu already has 12m votes in the bag, says SWAGA The Punch:
2023 presidency: Tinubu already has 12m votes in the bag, says SWAGA
2023 Presidency: SWAGA boasts Tinubu already has 12m votes in southwest Pulse Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: SWAGA boasts Tinubu already has 12m votes in southwest
"Tinubu already has 12 to 13 million votes from the South-West"– SWAGA Oyo Gist:
"Tinubu already has 12 to 13 million votes from the South-West"– SWAGA
2023: Tinubu Already Have 12 Million Votes – SWAGA Naija News:
2023: Tinubu Already Have 12 Million Votes – SWAGA


   More Picks
1 Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed - Online Nigeria, 15 hours ago
2 We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 "Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 NNPC Limited has capitalisation of N200 billion, says CAC registrar - The Cable, 18 hours ago
6 We Will Assist NDLEA Tackle Drug Abuse In Lagos State, Obasa Promises - The Genius Media, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized - Naija Loaded, 24 hours ago
8 No Nigerian leader as patient, tolerant as Buhari, says Lai Mohammed - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
9 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info