Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023 presidency: Tinubu already has 12 to 13 million votes, will succeed Buhari - SWAGA
Daily Post
- The South West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA, has assured the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Leader, Bola Tinubu of 12 to 13 million votes, ahead of
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
2023 presidency: Tinubu already has 12m votes in the bag, says SWAGA
Pulse Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: SWAGA boasts Tinubu already has 12m votes in southwest
Oyo Gist:
"Tinubu already has 12 to 13 million votes from the South-West"– SWAGA
Naija News:
2023: Tinubu Already Have 12 Million Votes – SWAGA
More Picks
1
Nigeria Won’t Have Recovered From Recession Without Borrowing – Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed -
Online Nigeria,
15 hours ago
2
We wanted Messi to play for us for free - Barcelona president, Joan Laporta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
"Release Chiwetalu Agu, Igboho, and Nnamdi Kanu immediately" Actor Emeka Ike tells the Nigerian government (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
What I?m wearing is a civil dress and not a Biafran regalia or linked to ESN - Actor Chinwetalu Agu speaks at Army division he was taken to after being arrested by soldiers (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
NNPC Limited has capitalisation of N200 billion, says CAC registrar -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
6
We Will Assist NDLEA Tackle Drug Abuse In Lagos State, Obasa Promises -
The Genius Media,
19 hours ago
7
Nigeria Army Releases Official Statement, Says Chinwetalu Agu Not Brutalized -
Naija Loaded,
24 hours ago
8
No Nigerian leader as patient, tolerant as Buhari, says Lai Mohammed -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
9
2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
How FG can boost naira value - Actress Ruth Kadiri -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...