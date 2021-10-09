Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adeleke never promised me private jet - Ooni
Premium Times  - The monarch said the Adeleke family has a fleet of private planes and could have been the basis for the senator to have lightly said "Royal Father, private jet you may need for your trips are readily available."

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Adeleke never promised me a Jet - Ooni clears the air Luci Post:
Adeleke never promised me a Jet - Ooni clears the air
Studio CB55:
Ooni debunks rumour of private jet promises by Sen Adeleke
Infotrust News:
Ooni Of Ife Debunks Rumour Of Private Jet Promises By Sen Adeleke


   More Picks
1 My fourth studio album coming soon -Adekunle Gold - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Filmmaker Fred Amata celebrates sister who is about to get married for the first time at the age of 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Watch Video of Chiwetalu Agu Sharing Bread In Onitsha Before His Arrest By Soldiers - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 18 hours ago
4 BBNaija host, Ebuka reacts after seeing obituary photo of himself, claiming he died in fire accident - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
5 Old woman pushes back at security operatives trying to take her away for wearing a Biafran outfit (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 'I haven't slept since the loss to C.A.R'- NFF president, Amaju Pinnick addresses Super Eagles players ahead of must win World Cup qualifier (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 I can't wait for social media to be shut down totally - BBNaija star, Gifty Powers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 I’m back to develop Nigeria’s democracy, economy: Tinubu - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
9 “My people will not drag you, we love you” – WhiteMoney assures Queen (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 22 hours ago
10 The South-East cannot win Presidential election for the PDP. No Southern candidate can win 2023 presidential election with PDP - Dokpesi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info