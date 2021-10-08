Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NNPC share capital of N200bn highest in Nigeria – CAC
The Herald  - The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited had made history for being the company with the highest share capital in the country.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 My faith in Nigeria unshakable despite problems – Obasanjo - The Nation, 17 hours ago
2 Presidency to Air Documentary on Buhari Administration’s Achievements Saturday - This Day, 19 hours ago
3 No Nigerian leader as patient, tolerant as Buhari, says Lai Mohammed - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 2023: Kingsley Moghalu joins ADC after dumping YPP - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Buhari congratulates Enabulele on election as President, World Medical Council - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 Federal Gov’t Generates 73% Of Its Targeted Revenue For 2021 - The Trent, 21 hours ago
7 NIPOST increases domestic postage rate by 400% - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Nigeria Missing As Over 130 Nations Agree On Global Tax Reform - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
9 NPA appoints port managers for ​Calabar, Onne, ​Tin Can, redeploys officials - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Over 2.5m Voters To Elect Next Anambra Governor As INEC Uncovers 62,698 Double Registration - The Will, 24 hours ago
