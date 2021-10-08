Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My fourth studio album coming soon -Adekunle Gold
The Punch  - Award-winning singer, Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has announced that his fourth studio album is coming soon.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Adekunle Gold Announces His 4th Studio Album Is In The Works Too Xclusive:
Adekunle Gold Announces His 4th Studio Album Is In The Works
Adekunle Gold set to release his fourth album Oyo Gist:
Adekunle Gold set to release his fourth album
Adekunle Gold completes US tour, hints fourth album PM News:
Adekunle Gold completes US tour, hints fourth album
Adekunle Gold set to release fourth studio album EE Live:
Adekunle Gold set to release fourth studio album
Singer Adekunle Gold Hints on Upcoming 4th Album Gist Lovers:
Singer Adekunle Gold Hints on Upcoming 4th Album
Adekunle Gold Announces His 4th Studio Album Is In The Works Tunde Ednut:
Adekunle Gold Announces His 4th Studio Album Is In The Works


   More Picks
1 Buhari congratulates Enabulele on election as President, World Medical Council - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
2 My faith in Nigeria unshakable despite problems – Obasanjo - The Nation, 18 hours ago
3 Fury Reacts To Appointment Of All-American Judges For Wilder Trilogy Fight - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
4 Presidency to Air Documentary on Buhari Administration’s Achievements Saturday - This Day, 20 hours ago
5 PDP, APC have led Nigeria astray for 21 years – Attairu Jega - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
6 Actor, Kalu Ikeagwu and wife, Ijeoma reportedly part ways over alleged infidelity; demands for bride price refund - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
7 Federal Gov’t Generates 73% Of Its Targeted Revenue For 2021 - The Trent, 23 hours ago
8 NIPOST increases domestic postage rate by 400% - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Nigeria Missing As Over 130 Nations Agree On Global Tax Reform - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 NPA appoints port managers for ​Calabar, Onne, ​Tin Can, redeploys officials - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info