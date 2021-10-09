Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Govs renew commitment to reducing poverty, inequality
News photo The Punch  - Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, have renewed their commitment to implementing programmes designed to stimulate the economy to create jobs, reduce inequality and Poverty.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC governors reaffirm commitment to poverty reduction Vanguard News:
APC governors reaffirm commitment to poverty reduction
APC governors reaffirm commitment to poverty reduction The Guardian:
APC governors reaffirm commitment to poverty reduction
APC Governors Reaffirm Commitment To Poverty Reduction The Street Journal:
APC Governors Reaffirm Commitment To Poverty Reduction
APC governors reaffirm commitment to poverty reduction Pulse Nigeria:
APC governors reaffirm commitment to poverty reduction


   More Picks
1 Buhari congratulates Enabulele on election as President, World Medical Council - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
2 My faith in Nigeria unshakable despite problems – Obasanjo - The Nation, 18 hours ago
3 Fury Reacts To Appointment Of All-American Judges For Wilder Trilogy Fight - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
4 Presidency to Air Documentary on Buhari Administration’s Achievements Saturday - This Day, 20 hours ago
5 PDP, APC have led Nigeria astray for 21 years – Attairu Jega - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
6 Actor, Kalu Ikeagwu and wife, Ijeoma reportedly part ways over alleged infidelity; demands for bride price refund - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
7 Federal Gov’t Generates 73% Of Its Targeted Revenue For 2021 - The Trent, 23 hours ago
8 NIPOST increases domestic postage rate by 400% - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
9 Nigeria Missing As Over 130 Nations Agree On Global Tax Reform - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
10 NPA appoints port managers for ​Calabar, Onne, ​Tin Can, redeploys officials - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info