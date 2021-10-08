Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC National Leader, Tinubu, returns after surgical operation in London
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
APC National Leader, Tinubu, returns after surgical operation in London

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country after a surgical operation in the United ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

