Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after the US rapper posted her on her Instagram Stories (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rosemond Alade Brown,  aka Akuapem Poloo,  couldn't contain her excitement after discovering that Cardi B posted her on her Instagram Stories.

 

Akuapem calls herself Card

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Ghanaian Actress Showers Prayers On Cardi B Over InstaStories Post Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo got on her knees as she showered prayers on American rapper, Cardi B, who posted her photo on her InstaStories. The Punch:
Photostory: Ghanaian Actress Showers Prayers On Cardi B Over InstaStories Post Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo got on her knees as she showered prayers on American rapper, Cardi B, who posted her photo on her InstaStories.
Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after she re-shared her post on Instagram (video) Yaba Left Online:
Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after she re-shared her post on Instagram (video)
Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after she posted her on her Instagram Stories (video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after she posted her on her Instagram Stories (video)
See what Akuapem Poloo did after Cardi B posted her on Instagram Lailas News:
See what Akuapem Poloo did after Cardi B posted her on Instagram
Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after she re-shared her post on Instagram (Video) Luci Post:
Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after she re-shared her post on Instagram (Video)
Actress Akuapem reacts after rapper Cardi B reshared her post Instablog 9ja:
Actress Akuapem reacts after rapper Cardi B reshared her post
Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after she re-shared her post on Instagram (video) Naija Parrot:
Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Poloo goes on her knees to thank Cardi B after she re-shared her post on Instagram (video)


   More Picks
1 The moment Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 PDP, APC have led Nigeria astray for 21 years – Attairu Jega - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Marriage is a high achievement and an accomplishment - Socialite, PrettyMike opines - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 2Baba Vs. Brymo: This Journey Won’t End Well For You, Jaywon Admonishes Brymo - Gist Lovers, 15 hours ago
5 Police nab three suspected gun-runners, recovers over 500 ammunition from suspects - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 You would be shocked at how many wives are wishing their husbands dead and husbands wishing their wives dead - Nigerian clergyman (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles ready to tackle Les Fauves in Douala - National Accord, 8 hours ago
8 Watch Video of Chiwetalu Agu Sharing Bread In Onitsha Before His Arrest By Soldiers - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 21 hours ago
9 260 Cadets Graduate After Six Years Training At NDA - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
10 Filmmaker Fred Amata celebrates sister who is about to get married for the first time at the age of 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info