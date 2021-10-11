Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Convention: PDP commences sales of nomination forms Monday
Vanguard News
- Nomination forms for the various offices in the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be on sale, Monday
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity -
Correct NG,
1 day ago
2
Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen -
Global Upfront,
19 hours ago
8
Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
How I Rejected Huge Sum Of Money, Sacrificed My Senate Seat To Stop Obasanjo’s Third Term Bid— Ex-Senate President -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
