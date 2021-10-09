Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


158 soldiers for trial as Army inaugurates Court Martial in Maiduguri
News photo The Nation  - By Duku JOEL, Maiduguri The Nigeria Army has inaugurated a Court-martial in Maiduguri where 158 alleged erring soldiers, including officers serving in the frontline under Operation Hadin Kai, are expected to undergo trial.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Army Court-Martials 158 In Maiduguri The Will:
Army Court-Martials 158 In Maiduguri
Army to court-martial 158 personnel over ‘misconduct’ Tunde Ednut:
Army to court-martial 158 personnel over ‘misconduct’
Army to court-martial 158 personnel over ‘misconduct’ Within Nigeria:
Army to court-martial 158 personnel over ‘misconduct’


   More Picks
1 PDP, APC have led Nigeria astray for 21 years – Attairu Jega - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 NGF to address ‘unresolved issues’ with resident doctors in five states - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
3 My fourth studio album coming soon -Adekunle Gold - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Filmmaker Fred Amata celebrates sister who is about to get married for the first time at the age of 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Old woman pushes back at security operatives trying to take her away for wearing a Biafran outfit (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Hubby be giving me butterflies - Regina Daniels says as she shares chat between her and her husband, Ned Nwoko - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 'I haven't slept since the loss to C.A.R'- NFF president, Amaju Pinnick addresses Super Eagles players ahead of must win World Cup qualifier (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 The South-East cannot win Presidential election for the PDP. No Southern candidate can win 2023 presidential election with PDP - Dokpesi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Spotify reveals Nigeria’s top music cities, songs they love - National Accord, 20 hours ago
10 I’m optimistic about Nigeria’s future – Obasanjo - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info