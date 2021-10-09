Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
High interest rate'll kill Nigerian economy -ACF
The Punch
- High interest rate'll kill Nigerian economy -ACF
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
High interest rates will kill economy, ACF warns
This Day:
High Interest Rate’ ll Kill Economy, ACF Warns
The Sun:
Economy: High interest rates pushing Nigerian youths into kidnapping –ACF chair – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
High Interest Rate Will Hurt Economy, Says ACF
The News Guru:
High bank interest rates will kill Nigeria’s economy if not addressed – ACF tells FG
More Picks
1
The moment Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
PDP, APC have led Nigeria astray for 21 years – Attairu Jega -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Marriage is a high achievement and an accomplishment - Socialite, PrettyMike opines -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
2Baba Vs. Brymo: This Journey Won’t End Well For You, Jaywon Admonishes Brymo -
Gist Lovers,
15 hours ago
5
Police nab three suspected gun-runners, recovers over 500 ammunition from suspects -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
You would be shocked at how many wives are wishing their husbands dead and husbands wishing their wives dead - Nigerian clergyman (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles ready to tackle Les Fauves in Douala -
National Accord,
8 hours ago
8
Watch Video of Chiwetalu Agu Sharing Bread In Onitsha Before His Arrest By Soldiers -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
21 hours ago
9
260 Cadets Graduate After Six Years Training At NDA -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
10
Filmmaker Fred Amata celebrates sister who is about to get married for the first time at the age of 60 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
