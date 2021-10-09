Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biafra: Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor reacts as DSS re-arrests Chiwetalu Agu
News photo Daily Post  - Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Counsel to pro-Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the arrest of Nollywood veteran, Chiwetalu Agu by the Department of State Services, DSS. Ejiofor said the arrest of Agu by the secret police was an indication of how the ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osmek News:
Biafra: Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor reacts as DSS re-arrests Chiwetalu Agu
Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor reacts as DSS re-arrests Chiwetalu Agu See Naija:
Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor reacts as DSS re-arrests Chiwetalu Agu


   More Picks
1 My fourth studio album coming soon -Adekunle Gold - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Filmmaker Fred Amata celebrates sister who is about to get married for the first time at the age of 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Watch Video of Chiwetalu Agu Sharing Bread In Onitsha Before His Arrest By Soldiers - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 18 hours ago
4 BBNaija host, Ebuka reacts after seeing obituary photo of himself, claiming he died in fire accident - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
5 Old woman pushes back at security operatives trying to take her away for wearing a Biafran outfit (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 'I haven't slept since the loss to C.A.R'- NFF president, Amaju Pinnick addresses Super Eagles players ahead of must win World Cup qualifier (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 I can't wait for social media to be shut down totally - BBNaija star, Gifty Powers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 I’m back to develop Nigeria’s democracy, economy: Tinubu - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
9 “My people will not drag you, we love you” – WhiteMoney assures Queen (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 22 hours ago
10 The South-East cannot win Presidential election for the PDP. No Southern candidate can win 2023 presidential election with PDP - Dokpesi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info