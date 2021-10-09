Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Millions barred from calls, SMS, data as MTN experience service hitch
Daily Trust  - Many MTN Nigeria subscribers across the country could not make voice calls, send SMS or use their data as the telecom operators experienced service hitch for most part of Saturday. The service hitch which began around noon cut off many of the 77.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Nigeria subscribers barred from MTN calls, SMS, data due to service outage National Accord:
Nigeria subscribers barred from MTN calls, SMS, data due to service outage
#MTN Reacts As Over 77Million Nigerians Panic Over Network Glitch The Genius Media:
#MTN Reacts As Over 77Million Nigerians Panic Over Network Glitch
MTN services down across Nigeria, users stranded Kemi Filani Blog:
MTN services down across Nigeria, users stranded


