2023 elections: I'm still consulting with God on whether to run for senate - Ortom
Within Nigeria  - Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has stated that he is yet to take a decision on whether he will contest for a seat in the senate in the 2023

9 hours ago
"I am still consulting with God because I do not take any decision without consulting my God. If he says yes, I will go ahead and contest, but if He says no, I will obey his decision,” @GovSamuelOrtom said.
