Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
25 million Nigerians risk job losses over poultry industry crisis —PAN
Nigerian Tribune
- THE Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has said that the current feed challenges facing the multi-billion naira poultry industry may take almost 20 to
26 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
25m Nigerians risk job losses over poultry industry crisis —PAN
The Punch:
Poultry feed challenges causing industry crisis —PAN
News Diary Online:
25m Nigerians risk job losses over poultry industry crisis —PAN
PM News:
25m Nigerians risk job losses over poultry industry crisis
