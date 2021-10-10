Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zoning Of PDP Chairmanship To North, Threat To Democracy – CNG
Leadership  - The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has frowned at the resolution taken at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) zoning the national championship to the North, describing it as a contradictory threat ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CNG decries PDP zoning chairmanship to North The Punch:
CNG decries PDP zoning chairmanship to North
CNG kicks at PDP zoning of Chairmanship to North Vanguard News:
CNG kicks at PDP zoning of Chairmanship to North
PDP zoning chairmanship to north, threat to democracy - Group Daily Post:
PDP zoning chairmanship to north, threat to democracy - Group
Intrigue as PDP Finally Zones National Chairmanship to North The Will:
Intrigue as PDP Finally Zones National Chairmanship to North


   More Picks
1 Why my relationship with Mercy crashed, BBNaija’s Ike speaks - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Marriage is a high achievement and an accomplishment - Socialite, PrettyMike opines - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Teebillz welcomes a baby boy with partner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn - YNaija, 2 hours ago
5 2023: Zoning not the problem of Nigeria – Ortom - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Reno Omokri blames Igbos for the treatment meted out on Chiwetalu Agu - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 1 day ago
7 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles ready to tackle Les Fauves in Douala - National Accord, 13 hours ago
8 If I meet Mr Right and he's not comfortable with me being on social media, I'm ready to delete all my social media accounts to make him happy - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Petroleum tanker drivers to begin nationwide strike on Monday because of bad roads - Pulse Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 2Baba Vs. Brymo: This Journey Won’t End Well For You, Jaywon Admonishes Brymo - Gist Lovers, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info